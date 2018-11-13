The Quezon City Police District clarified that a LandBank automated teller machine card was not one of the confiscated items during the arrest of Communist Party of the Philippines official Vicente Ladlad.

"We would like to reiterate that the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card of Communist Party of the Philippines Central Committee Member and head of its National United Front Commission, Vicente Ladlad, was not among the confiscated items during the implementation of a Search Warrant for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition last November 8, 2018 in Novaliches, Quezon City," said Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel, QCPD director, in a statement Monday.

Esquivel encouraged the wife of Ladlad to file a complaint after her claim of alleged unauthorized withdrawal from his husband's account.

"It would be better if Mrs (Fides) Lim will cooperate with us by giving details on the alleged unauthorized bank withdrawal so that we could make a formal request from the Landbank of the record of the debit card's transactions," he said.

He said with the filing of formal complaint, they can request for the bank’s closed circuit television (CCTV) recordings to help them establish the identity of the person in the alleged unauthorized bank withdrawal.

"As of today, it is unfortunate that Ladlad’s wife keeps on throwing allegations but does not want to file formal complaints. She also previously claimed that her cellphone was stolen by officers, only to find out that it was in her lawyer's possession," he said.

Quezon City police are mulling to file charges of obstruction of justice against Lim for blocking a police vehicle that was carrying her husband to Camp Karingal during Ladlad’s and his two companions arrest last November 8. Ella Dionisio/DMS