Philippine National Police ( PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said they did not immediately send policemen to Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos after the Sandiganbayan on Friday found her guilty of seven counts of graft and corruption because they are taking into "consideration" the former First Lady's health.

"First, the former first lady--not that she will get mad--but she is already old. We have to take into consideration the age. In any arrest or anybody or that matter has to be taken into consideration, the health, age, that's one," Albayalde said in a press briefing on Monday.

The widow of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos is 89 years old.

Albayalde said they don't want to "speculate" when the warrant will be released but he told the head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to be ready.

"As of this time there's no (warrant), not even advanced coordination because we don't want to be advanced or like speculate that they will release the decision. We heard that the decision will be coming out today and if they will release the warrant of arrest.. I already told the director of CIDG to lead if we will be assigned to arrest her," he stressed.

He said they will not have a hard time arresting the 89-year-old Marcos and she will be accorded with the same respect they gave to Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

He said the PNP Custodial Center is ready to accommodate the First Lady if she will be detained there.

According to Sandiganbayan's Fifth Division, the order to arrest Marcos is still awaiting signature from the justices. Ella Dionisio/DMS