A journalist was stabbed to death in Daraga, Albay Sunday.

The Bicol Regional Police Office identified the fatality as Celso Amo, 66 years old, a Philippine Star correspondent and a resident of Brgy. San Roque in Daraga.

Initial report disclosed that the incident happened inside the Daraga covered court around 8:05 am after Amo refused to lend the suspect, identified as Adam Johnson Abanez, 33, the ball.

“A witness said the victim refused to lend the ball to the suspect,” Chief Superintendent Arnel Escobal, Bicol region police director said.

This prompted the suspect to allegedly take a knife and stab the victim.

The authorities arrested the suspect and brought him to the police station for investigation. Ella Dionisio/DMS