A Japanese national is in critical condition after two unidentified suspects shot him in Malate, Manila last Thursday.

Malate Police Station 9 identified the victim as Masato Ogushi, 67, presently living in a condominium along A. Mabini Street.

Initial investigation disclosed that Ogushi was on board a pedicab going to a hotel when he was shot by the suspects at around 11:45am. His attackers immediately escaped after the incident.

The pedicab driver rushed the victim to the hospital.

According to his doctors, Ogushi suffered neck injuries after being shot twice.

Ogushi is the head of a Japanese group operating small businesses in the city of Manila.

The authorities are still investigating the case for the possible motive and identification of the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS