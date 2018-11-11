A suspected distributor of illegal drugs and two others were killed after the serving of a search warrant resulted in a shootout with police Saturday morning at the Alvero compound in Barangay San Ignacio, San Pablo, Laguna

Dead were Christopher Alain Alvero and two unidentified men, police said.

Alvero, an alleged big time distributor of illegal drugs in the city, is in the provincial high value target list.

He was said to be responsible for shooting incidents in the area.

The three were immediately brought to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Anthony Castillo and Abby Gaa Gomez, who were with the three, were arrested for being suspected of possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

Police recovered an M16 riffle, an M14 sniper rifle, a shot gun, three .45 caliber pistol, two .22 caliber pistol, grenades and assorted rounds of ammunition. DMS