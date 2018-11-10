President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated that he would oppose the renewal of the franchise of television network ABS-CBN after the station allegedly failed to air his campaign advertisement in the 2016 elections even if he paid for it.

In a speech in Boracay, Malay, Aklan Thursday night, Duterte said ABS-CBN's franchise would soon expire.

"Your franchise will be expiring. But let me ask you questions first. Because I will really object when you renew (your franchise). You're a thief. Swindler (estafador)," he said, noting that it was not only him that ABS-CBN allegedly victimized but also some other candidates during the campaign period two years ago.

He also hit the television and radio commentators of ABS-CBN for allegedly attacking him.

"That's why before you answer, your commentators, kindly review the records of your network," Duterte added.

In an ambush interview after the distribution of certificates of land ownership in Boracay, Duterte said that ABS-CBN management had offered to pay him.

"I refused to accept it because it was returned to me, proposed to return the money - it was too late, after the elections," he said.

"One thing is that, you know when you do that to many people, it’s fraud. You are actually a fraud if you received the money and you don’t come up with your part on the bargain," he added.

The President said that ABS-CBN was like "playing God because it's a network, a powerful one, without even saying sorry."

But he said his anger at ABS-CBN was not directed to any particular person.

"I am just letting you know that ABS-CBN has not come up with a standard of being a media outlet or a medium of communication," he said.

The 25-year franchise of ABS-CBN will end in 2020.

Under the law, Congress grants the franchise for the radio and broadcasting stations in the country by passing a law to be signed by the President. Celerina Monte/DMS