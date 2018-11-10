Malacanang welcomed on Friday the decision of Senator Gregorio Honasan to accept the position of Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology ( DICT)

"We are glad that Senator Gregorio Honasan has accepted the offer of the President (Rodrigo Duterte) to join his official family and head the Department of Information and Communications Technology," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

In a statement, Honasan said : "For a better Philippines, a better government, for the Filipino people, and for a better future for our most precious Children; I have decided to accept the offer of the President to help lead the DICT."

Honasan made the statement of accepting Duterte's offer to be part of the Cabinet following the President's ambush interview in Boracay Island in Aklan Thursday night confirming that he offered the DICT post to Honasan.

"Yes that is true. I think he (Honasan) is toying with the idea of joining. But I’m not sure if he has decided to actually join," Duterte told reporters.

Panelo said with the entry of a provisional new major player in the telecommunications industry, the Palace is confident that Honasan would provide good direction and sound management to DICT, which is consistent with the President's priority programs beneficial to the Filipino consumers.

Honasan, a former military official turned mutineer, has yet to take his oath of office. He will replace DICT Officer-in-charge Eliseo Rio Jr.

When Honasan was wanted due to his participation in the alleged coup d'etat in two administrations, Duterte, in a speech in May 2017, admitted that he harbored the senator in Davao City, his hometown where he served as mayor for over 20 years. Celerina Monte/DMS