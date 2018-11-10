Malacanang said on Friday the conviction of Ilocos Norte Rep. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos for seven counts of graft during the dictatorship of her husband Ferdinand Marcos showed the country's justice system is working and impartial.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Imelda could avail of other legal remedies after the Sandiganbayan 5th Division found her guilty of graft for using her various posts in government during her husband's regime to maintain Swiss bank accounts.

Imelda served as minister of human settlement, metro manila governor and a member of the interim Batasang Pambansa.

"The Executive Branch is not in the business of exerting undue interference or influence in the affairs of another separate and independent branch of the government," Panelo said.

As such, he said the Palace manifests its respect to the decision of the anti-graft court.

"While we note that there are still legal remedies available to Congresswoman Marcos, this latest development underscores that our country currently has a working and impartial justice system that favors no one," he stressed.

Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel, said the Sandiganbayan's decision should be a "good reminder" to all public servants that public office is a public trust and that they are accountable to the people they serve.

"As servants of the people, we must therefore carry out our duties not only with professionalism and fidelity but most importantly, with integrity," he added.

Marcos ruled the country for about two decades. He was ousted from power through a military-backed uprising in 1986, catapulting the wife of assassinated late Senator Benigno Aquino Jr., Corazon Aquino, to the presidency. Celerina Monte/DMS