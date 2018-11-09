Malacanang said on Thursday that an ordinance against profanity in Baguio City may be unconstitutional for violating freedom of speech or expression.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that anyone is prone to utter profane words, especially when one is angry.

"You know profane words are uttered in a moment of anger ? so all of us does it. I don’t think I have not heard of anyone not cursing when one is angry," he said.

"I think even cursing is part of freedom of speech. For as long as you do not injure the person, that is the subject of your curse," said Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel.

Baguio City has passed the Anti-Profanity Ordinance, which is being implemented only within the school premises and other establishments where students frequently go, such as computer shops.

The ordinance reportedly prohibits cursing and expressing insults, whether directly or indirectly, to anyone.

Panelo said the ordinance might be declared as unconstitutional if challenged in court.

"It may not pass the constitutional test when it is raised before the courts," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS