President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Wednesday his assurance to the businessmen, whether Filipino or foreigners, that he would not tolerate corruption in government.

Duterte made the statement as he led the launching of the Guangzhou Automobile Corporation Motor Philippines in Pasig City.

"I'd like to encourage, urge, and move businessmen, especially foreigners and locals, that if there’s anything that bothers you in the course of your business, in your application to do business or in the running of your business, and you run into something like attempts or demands amounting to corruption, everybody is put on notice that you can have an audience with me in my office by the Pasig River," he said.

Duterte said he is ready to listen to them for 24 hours.

He said he could even call to his office any government official who would try to extort them money.

"And I assure you that if it is indeed something which amounts to corruption or graft, I’ll give you the privilege of slapping that person a dozen times in front of me," Duterte said.

"That way, you placed him in humiliation and you maybe shed off his dignity. And those are the right remedies for an idiot who is not needed in the government. Humiliation and maybe a loss of face is more than just the money. It is the worst way of losing whatever is left of you in this planet," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS