President Rodrigo Duterte has offered rewards to any policeman who could kill his superior involved in illegal drugs.

This as he hailed the anti-narcotics agents who killed a police superintendent in Zamboanga del Norte on Monday night in a buy-bust operation.

"I'm going to reward that policeman," Duterte said during a lecture on illegal drugs in Malacanang with the Cabinet members on Tuesday night.

He was referring to a cop who killed Supt. Santiago Ylanan Rapiz who allegedly fought back against members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter Intelligence Task Force and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Dipolog City to resist arrest.

Rapiz was assigned to the logistics branch of the Zamboanga del Norte police provincial office.

"Any policeman who will kills his superior because the superior is into drugs, I will give you a prize and a trip to Hong Kong," Duterte said.

He said his offer of P3 million to kill a "ninja" cop stands.

Duterte described the drug problem as a "national conflagration." "The police are there and everybody else, including the mayors," he said.

"And I also warned the barangay captains. I will get you. One way or the other, I will go after you. If I catch you, sorry," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS