Malacanang slammed on Wednesday those who have been blaming the government for the killing of lawyer Ben Ramos Jr, saying President Rodrigo Duterte would not tolerate anyone to violate the law.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace condemns the brutal slaying of Ramos, a founding member of the National Union of People's Lawyers.

"Government authorities are now conducting a speedy and impartial investigation with respect to the incident and pertinent agencies will do all they can to ensure that the perpetrators of this detestable atrocity are brought to justice," he said.

"Putting the blame of the slaying on the government by a group or by a member of Congress not only is reckless, irresponsible and baseless as well," Panelo stressed.

He said this would not ease the sorrow of the bereaved family nor will it bring it closer to the attainment of justice.

Instead, Panelo said this could only inflame the emotions of those outraged by the senseless death.

"The President will not allow any person or group of persons violate any law and get away with it. He will spare no one in his relentless drive against criminality pursuant to the constitutional directive for him to protect and serve the country's citizenry," he said.

He said Duterte also expresses his condolences to the grieving family and gives his assurance that there would be no stone left unturned in the solution of the killing of a fellow member of the bar.

Ramos was shot in front of a sari-sari store in Kabankalan City Tuesday night.

Prior to his murder, Ramos was one of the lawyers of the nine farmers who were massacred in Sagay, Negros Occidental.

A group Hustisya has blamed the Duterte administration for Ramos' killing.

It urged the public to speak out to put an end "to a tyrant that perpetuates in power, with blood in their hands."

NUPL said that Ramos was the 34th lawyer killed under the current government. Celerina Monte/DMS