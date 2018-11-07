The Commission on Audit ( COA) 2017 Financial report on Local Government Units showed that Makati City is now the top city in the Philippines.

The COA reports showed Makati City's assets for 2017 was P196,573.76 billion from P54,850.53 billion last 2016

This after COA changed their accounting procedures and added infrastructure projects to its report.

"All public infrastructure projects such as road networks and other public infrastructure projects were no longer transferred to the registry of public infrastructure to comply with the requirements of PPSAS (Philippine Public Sector Accounting Standards)," according to Makati's financial statement.

"All public infrastructure projects in previous years will be recorded back to the Property, Plant and Equipment accounts within the next five years," it added.

The Philippines' previous top city, Quezon City, reported an asset of P63,332.47 billion. Manila followed with P38,676.88 billion worth of assets; Cebu City, fourth, with P33,861.08 billion; Pasig wih P33,703.82 billion; Taguig with P19, 641.33 billion; Caloocan with P17,010.87 billion; Pasay with P16,662.57 billion; Davao with P13,181.64 billion; and Calamba with P12,414.22 billion.

The country's top municipality is Cainta, Rizal with assets worth of P3,988.39 billion while Cebu topped the list of provinces with P34,138.92 billion assets. Ella Dionisio/DMS