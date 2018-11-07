President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a new head of the National Anti-Poverty Commission ( NAPC).

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo announced on Tuesday the appointment of Noel Quinazo Felongco as the lead convenor of NAPC.

He replaced Liza Maza, a left-leaning former party-list representative who quit from the post after the murder charges were revived against her and three other fellow former militant congressmen. The case was later dismissed by a regional trial court in Nueva Ecija.

Felongco's appointment paper was signed by the President on October 31.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor chairman.

Alvin San Juan Feliciano, a deputy director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, succeeded Felongco as PCUP head. Celerina Monte/DMS