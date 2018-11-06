Two persons were injured after an unidentified suspect threw a grenade in front of a snack house in Carmen, Cotabato Sunday evening.

The municipal police station in Carmen said the victims were Mariel Referente, 17, nd Jaybe Gatila, 22.

Initial report said the incident happened around 7:55 pm along Sayre National Highway, Purok 6, Brgy. Poblacion.

The victims were eating in front of NR Snack House when a hard object thrown by a suspect hit the back of one of the victims, causing it to fall under their table before exploding.

Referente incurred an avulsed left leg caused by the explosion. They were immediately rush to Carmen Municipal Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing for the arrest of the suspect, police said. Ella Dionisio/DMS