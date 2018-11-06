Iloilo City Mayor Jose Espinosa III ordered classes in all levels, public and private, suspended after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit at 10:45 am Monday.

In a statement on his Facebook account, Espinosa also declared suspension of work in the city hall but let private firms decide whether to do so.

"The general public is advised to remain vigilant and alert at all times. Keep safe everyone!," it said.

Espinosa activated the disaster command center and ordered all departments to be in full alert.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs), a magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in Guimbal, Iloilo, at 10:45 a.m followed by aftershocks ranging from magnitude 2 to 2.3 in the municipality of Leon.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was monitored at 12 km northwest with a depth of three kilometers.

Based on reported intensities, Phivolcs recorded Intensity IV at IloIlo City; San Jose de Buenavista, Antique; Intensity III at Roxas City; Dao, Capiz;

Belison, Antique; and Intensity II at Cadiz, Negros Oriental; President Roxas, Capiz.

It noted that no damage is expected. Ella Dionisio/DMS