Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albaylde said they are not discriminating against women who want to enter the PNP but there are restrictions and limits in accepting them.

Albayalde said getting pregnant is one of the restrictions.

"I think they extended the maternity leave so just imagine you cannot use them for that span of time but we follow the 10 percent rule," he said.

The PNP chief said the organization should be composed of 10 percent female cops based on RA 8551, known as the PNP Reform and Reorganization Act.

"We are not discriminating our policewomen but we already have a lot of policewomen and they are doing desk jobs, administrative works," Albayalde said in a press briefing.

He added the number of policewomen reached 12 percent this year that's why some are now included in police operations.

In a report, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel is seeking to reserve for women at least 20 percent of the PNP’s annual recruitment, training, and education quota, up from the legal minimum of 10 percent.

He said there is no reason for PNP to not do this as they have Women and Children Protection Desks being headed by female officers. Ella Dionisio/DMS