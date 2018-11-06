Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albyalde assured the public they will not conduct buy-bust operations inside premises of higher education institutions.

This after the Commission on Higher Education ( Ched) released a memorandum on October 26 allowing PNP to conduct police operation inside colleges and universities.

Albayalde, in a press briefing on Monday, said they have not received any information that there is an illegal activity going on in the universities.

"The conduct of operation will be based on the information that we will be receiving. We have not received any information that there is illegal activity going on in the university so we don't have any reason to operate on schools," he said.

He said they will coordinate with the school administrator and staff if the PNP will operate on a certain school.

"If ever we will be conducting operations in the different schools, we will closely coordinate with the school administrators. We will not come in and conduct buy-bust. No we will not do that," he said.

Albayalde said they will follow the rule of law in conducting operations inside school premises.

"We want to assure the public that human rights is deeply embedded in the system of the PNP, that we can promise and we can assure the public," he said.

The CHED memorandum order no. 18 said: “The local government units, the Philippine National Police or any authorized law enforcement agency may carry out any legitimate drug-related operation within the school premises, provided that the same will be coordinated with the concerned HEIs prior to the conduct thereof." Ella Dionisio/DMS