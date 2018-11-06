The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said a data released by Center for Women's Resources (CWR) showing more police officers allegedly involved in sexual abuse are only "isolated cases".

In a press briefing in Camp Crame, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said it's unfair and harsh to say that these cases are rampant.

"Since I became the regional director in National Capital Region, there was never a single incident of that sort," Albyalde said.

"There are probably sexual advancements that is happening but to say it's rampant, I think that's harsh to say. That's unfair for us if you say that, it's totally unfair to the PNP," he added.

Albayalde made the statement after the CWR showed recent data of 56 cops reportedly involved in 33 state-perpetrated cases of violence against women under President Duterte's administration.

According to CWR, out of those 33 cases, 13 cases involve victims who are 17 years old and below. Abuses monitored are categorized into following forms: catcalling/harassment/sexual harassment/other forms of sexual abuse, physical assault, acts of lasciviousness, blackmailing, trafficking, and rape.

Albayalde said this act does not reflect the general behavior and discipline of the PNP.

He added the PNP does not tolerate this behavior even if they considered it as isolated cases.

"We will never tolerate these things to happen in our ranks and we want to assure the public on that. We will never tolerate and will show no mercy on these kinds of acts," he said.

"It's not everyday that these things happen. That's totally harsh and unfair on our part," he repeated.

CWR said the incidents such as the involvement of Manila police cops showed that the "culture of impunity is more rampant."

"Abuses against women continue because these scalawags are able to get away from their crimes. When the abuses continue and the perpetrators remain scot-free, this shows how the government protects and covers up their messes,” CWR Executive Director Jojo Guan said. Ella Dionisio/DMS