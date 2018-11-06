President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Transportation (DoTr) to ensure that all transport vehicles that will use the new terminal that he inaugurated on Monday comply with the laws.

In a speech, Duterte said the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is one of the three intermodal terminals to be developed by the government in cooperation with the private sector.

MWMT (Megawide and Walter Mart) Inc. is the private contractors of the multi-billion peso PITX constructed in the 4.59-hectare land in Barangay Tambo, Para?aque City.

"I am directing the DoTr and MWM Terminals to implement the necessary measures to ensure all transport vehicles will be using the PITX are roadworthy that complies with our environmental laws and [have] proper documentation as well," Duterte said.

He said the terminal has a maximum daily capacity of 100,000 passengers.

The facility features departure and arrival bays for buses, jeepneys and taxis.

Duterte said the PITX aims to help ease traffic by limiting provincial buses plying Metro Manila roads, specifically along Roxas Boulevard and the EDSA-Taft area.

It will also serve as a transfer point between the provincial buses from Cavite, western Batangas, and other in-city modes of transportation.

"As the first integrated and multi-modal terminal in the southwestern part of Metro Manila, PITX is a landmark project ? a 'landport' that feels and functions like an airport," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS