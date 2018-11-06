President Rodrigo Duterte has created an inter-agency task force on federalism and constitutional reform.

This was contained in Memorandum Circular No. 52, which Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea by authority of President Rodrigo Duterte signed on October 31.

"The conduct of a public information drive and advocacy campaign at the grassroots level is necessary to raise public awareness on Federalism and constitutional reform, as well as to ensure widest public participation in the ongoing initiatives to amend or revise the fundamental law of the land," the MC read.

It also underscored the importance of constant consultations with all sectors of society, saying it is essential in every stage of the process of constitutional reform so that all such efforts towards reform will embody the sovereign will and reflect the ideals and aspirations of the people.

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Federalism (IATF) is composed of the Secretary of Interior and Local Government or his equivalent as chairperson; and the Secretary of Justice as vice-chairperson.

The members are the heads of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, Presidential Management Staff, Presidential Communications Operations Office, Office of the Presidential Spokesperson, Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, Office of the Political Adviser, Commission on Higher Education, Development Academy of the Philippines, and University fo the Philippines Law Center.

The members may designate their respective permanent representatives to the IATF with the rank of Undersecretary or Assistant Secretary.

The IATF will have the primary duty of integrating, harmonizing and coordinating ongoing efforts towards federalism and constitutional reform.

Other government agencies were also directed to coordinate with the IATF.

The Department of Budget and Management will identify the sources for the budgetary requirements of the IATF.

The MC takes effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS