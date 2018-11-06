Malacanang said on Monday the P25 increase in the daily salary of minimum wage workers in the National Capital Region is "enough" as of the moment.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said wage hike was reached following the deliberation of the NCR Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board.

"Perhaps as of - presently that is what they found out, that's enough," he said when asked if the Palace thinks the wage hike was enough for workers to cope with rising prices.

"But I guess it's always subject to change, depending on the economic conditions," added Panelo, the chief presidential legal counsel.

With the P25 increase and the integration of the P10 cost of living allowance in the minimum wage, the minimum daily wage in Metro Manila has been raised to P537.

The minimum wage hike will be effective 15 days after publication of the wage order. Celerina Monte/DMS