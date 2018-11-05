Two jeepney passengers died, while 40 others were injured in a vehicular accident in Zamboanga City Saturday morning.

Police Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office 9 spokesperson, said the fatalities were identified as Hamir dela Cruz, 30, and Elvis delos Reyes, 38.

Initial report said the accident transpired at 7 am in Zone 3, Barangay Guisao after the driver of a jeepney, going to the market loaded with passengers and goods, lost control of the vehicle.

Investigation disclosed that the jeepney was descending the hilly road of Brgy. Guisao when its brake malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel.

The jeepey toppled to its left side and dragged more or less 25 meters on the concrete pavement.

Fatalities were stuck beneath the steel side of the vehicle where Dela Cruz died on the spot, while Delos Reyes passed away while being treated in the hospital.

The other passengers sustained head and body injuries and were brought to different hospitals.

The driver identified as Dessy Jon Enriquez was detained at Zamboanga City Police Station 4. He would face charges for reckless imprudence resulting to double homicide and multiple physical injuries. Ella Dionisio/DMS