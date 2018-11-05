Over 400 policemen were deployed at the vicinity of University of Sto. Tomas in Manila where nearly 9,000 law graduates started taking their Bar examinations on Sunday.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Regional Director Guillermo Eleazar said the cops would ensure the safety of the 8,701 Bar exam takers and their families and other supporters for four consecutive Sundays this month.

"This is to ensure that untoward incidents that happened during the previous years will not happen again," he told reporters.

He cited the 2010 bombing incident where 10 people were injured during the Bar exams at the De La Salle University in Manila and the fraternity brawl in 2016 outside UST.

Eleazar said the ban on alcoholic drinks starting Saturday evenings until the whole day of Sundays of November would be strictly enforced.

Meanwhile, Malacanang offered "fervent prayers" to the Bar takers.

"You have survived the taxing days (and nights) of law school and reviewed for several months for the 4-day bar exams. As you take another step on the ladder of your legal career, we offer you our fervent prayers," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who is also a lawyer, said in a statement.

"All these are, however, only requisites to the practice of law as the real challenge is upholding the integrity and dignity of the profession, amid all fascinations of the legal world, after you've taken your oaths and signed the rolls," he added.

Supreme Court said the start of the 2018 Bar examinations at UST was generally peaceful and orderly. Ella Dionisio/DMS