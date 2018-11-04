Manolito Salapare, a former staff member of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, will be awarded The Order of Sacred Treasure, Silver Rays, the embassy said in a press statement on Saturday.

The award "is in recognition of his dedicated long years of service in the Embassy,", the statement said.

"The Embassy of Japan extends its sincere congratulations to Mr. Salapare and his family, and hopes that he will continue to contribute to the friendly Japan-Philippines ties," the statement said. DMS