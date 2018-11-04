The Government of Japan announced on Saturday the conferment of The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, on Feliciano Torres, chairman of Yazaki-Torres Corporation, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening the economic relations between Japan and the Philippines.

The Embassy of Japan issued the statement in a press release.

Since the founding of Yazaki-Torres Corporation in 1974, he and his family have made valuable contributions to Japan’s economy and automobile industry.

At work, he endeavors to teach his staff the Japanese way of discipline and courtesy, and the importance of quality and maintaining good relationships.

Torres was struck by these points when he stayed in Japan. He has been doing his best to impart these values to his employees.

In 1998, he served as co-chairman of PHILJEC (Philippines-Japan Economic Cooperation Committee) and led dialogues on trade and investment between Japan and the Philippines.

Torres also helped lead and represent the position of the automobile industry of the Philippines during the crafting and development of the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (PJEPA), which faced serious challenges during negotiation.

Thanks to his hard work and contributions, PJEPA was successfully concluded and accepted by both countries.

The Government of Japan extends its sincere congratulations to Torres, and hopes that he will continue to take an active role in further strengthening the close relations between our two nations. DMS