One soldier was injured in a 30-minute firefight with alleged communist rebels in Nueva Ecija last Thursday, a military spokesman said Friday.

Lt. Col. Julio Eugenio Osias, spokesman of the 7th Infantry Division, said the encounter happened at 3:50 pm at kilometer 9, Barangay Malbang, Pantabangan.

Troops located the rebels after a newly surrendered New People's Army vice commander, Joel Caliwliw, pointed the location of the rebels believed to conduct extortion in Pantabangan.

A report said soldiers from 91st Infantry Battalion reached the armed men's hideout due to a detailed sketch by Caliwliw that resulted in a 30-minute firefight.

Major General Felimon Santos Jr, commander of the 7th Infantry Division, said he appreciated the cooperation of Caliwliw and assured that they will secure him and his family from harm.

Santos reiterated his call for rebels who are showing interest in laying down their arms to surrender. Ella Dionisio/DMS