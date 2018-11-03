The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said they will intensify random drug tests on their personnel after a Manila police officer was caught using cocaine inside a club in Taguig City.

Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana, PNP spokesman, said in a TV interview aside from being tough against crimes, they are "far tougher" against erring cops.

"We have to state this clearly that the Philippine National Police, while we're tough on crimes, we are far tougher against our erring personnel," Durana said

He added the behavior of PO1 Redentor Bautista of the Manila Police District does not represent the entire service personnel.

In a statement, National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar ordered drug enforcement units and counter intelligence units to heighten their internal activities to uncover more users and even pushers of illegal drugs.

"We are now almost 3 and a half years into a successful and continuing war against illegal drugs in the country. It is ironic that at this point of our campaign, we still get surprised by users of illegal drugs in our rank and file," Eleazar said.

"The discovery of this addict policeman is a timely wake up call. We should not take anything for granted as far as possible police users and pushers. We will not relax our guard. We must continue and sustain our vigilance in this war against illegal drugs, even within our ranks," he added.

Bautista were arrested by Taguig police last Wednesday inside Island Palace Club. He is facing criminal and administrative charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS