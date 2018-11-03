Three members of a Citizen Armed Geographical Unit (Cafgu) unit were confirmed dead while two were declared missing after a landslide that buried a Department of Public Works and Highways engineering district at Natonin, Mountain Province due to Typhoon "Rosita" last Monday.

Capt. Jefferson Somera, spokesman of the Army's 5th Infantry Division, said the three Cafgu Active Auxiliary fatalities were Leobel Orchilion, Linang Pallichang, and Jonanthan Ngilin. Somera did not reveal the names of the missing militiamen.

Natonin Mayor Mateo Chiyawan said this brings the number of dead to at least eight, with 17 missing.

Lt Col. Rembert Baylosis, commanding officer of the 77th Infantry Battalion, said the five victims were on leave.

"Our five CAA's went to work at the DPWH project in the area as laborers and skilled workers to compensate their allowances as CAA. Just for the sake of those who do not know, our CAFGU personnel only work for 15 days every month, and the remaining days are free for the CAA to earn additional income for their families," Baylosis said.

In a radio interview, Natonin Mayor Mateo Chiyawan said they stopped rescue operation in the buried DPWH building.

"Even on the first day, we have already declared that there are no rescue (operation), it's more on retrieval," Chiyawan said.

Chiyawan hoped their supplies can last for three days as it's difficult to receive goods because the roads are blocked due to landslides.

He said the three buildings that collapsed were being built when the incident occurred. Ella Dionisio/DMS