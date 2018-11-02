resident Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Thursday the dismissal of three cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy ( PNPA) who were allegedly involved in oral sex as punishment to two plebes.

Duterte made the order during his visit to Isabela province where he was briefed about the extent of the damage brought by Typhoon "Rosita" in northern part of Luzon.

He said whatever would be the recommendation to be made by the agency investigating the incident, when it reaches his office, "it's dismissal."

"I don't like that sh_t," he said.

He said the cadets "almost robbed (the plebes of their) dignity."

Duterte recalled that when he also joined the San Beda law fraternity, he and another fellow from Davao were asked to kiss each other.

He said he refused and asked that he just be killed, prompting his master to order him paddled for "300 plus," which he accepted. Thus, he was hospitalized.

A law was recently passed prohibiting all kinds of hazing.

The oral sex incident took place on October 6 reportedly behind the barracks within the academy premises, involving an upperclassman ordering two plebes to perform such act as punishment for allegedly committing violations.

Two other senior cadets, who were allegedly present during the incident, did not lift a finger to stop the punishment and just watched the alleged sexual act.

The Department of Interior and Local Government earlier said the respondent cadets, who have been placed in isolation, could face a criminal charge of hazing as well as administrative cases. The plebes were filing a separate criminal case against them. Celerina Monte/DMS