At least 17 people, of which four were reported to have perished in a building buried by a landslide in Mountain Province, when Typhoon "Rosita" slammed into northern Luzon on Tuesday, the Philippine National Police ( PNP) said on Thursday.

The PNP National Operation Center report said casualties were recorded in Cagayan Valley, central Luzon Calabarzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region. Twenty-four were missing in Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Eleven were wounded in Cagayan Valley, central Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC) Executive Director Ricardo Jalad in a radio interview said they are expecting deaths to rise.

Jalad added he could not say how many died in the Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH) building buried by a landslide in Natonin, Mountain Province.

"It's hard to establish the number of missing (person) inside the DPWH building," Jalad said.

As of 6am, the NDRRMC recorded a total of 30,734 families or 111,639 individuals affected by Rosita who left the Philippine Area of Responsibility last Wednesday.

A total of P15,928,885.90 worth of assistance were provided for northern Luzon, Cagayan Valley, central Luzon, Mimaropa, eastern Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region.

No estimates on damage to infrastructure and agriculture were given by NDRRMC. Ella Dionisio/DMS