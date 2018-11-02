At least one million Filipinos visited their departed ones on a peaceful All Saints’ Day, the spokesman of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) said Thursday.

According to Chief Supt. Benigno Durana, the observance of All Saints' Day was "generally peaceful".

"No untoward incidents were monitored in the critical areas, not only in cemeteries, bus and sea ports but also in malls and tourist spots," said Durana.

According to PNP National Operation Center, a total of 140 items were confiscated in different parts of the country.

As of 5pm, the National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) estimated a total of 1,688,616 persons visited cemeteries and columbaria in Metro Manila.

NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar said they are not expecting the same number of visitors in the coming days but they will remain on full alert until Sunday.

"Even if we received the same numbers, no problem since we have the same deployment," Eleazar said in a briefing in the North Cemetery in Manila.

The NCRPO deployed around 4,000 police personnel while PNP deployed 33,000 cops for All Saints' Day. Ella Dionisio/DMS