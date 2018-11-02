President Rodrigo Duterte said he will come up with his own list of senatorial bets who are not corrupt and will campaign for them after Christmas.

In a speech in Cagayan de Oro on Wednesday night, Duterte said his requirements for his candidates are competence and honesty.

"That's a standard for all of them to follow. Don't ever commit a mistake, especially on corruption," he said.

"So I will campaign, not now, maybe after Christmas - then I will announce my choices who those people are," Duterte added.

"I will support you as long as you are not corrupt and if you have the capacity," he added.

He recalled that he had fired some of his friends from the government due to alleged corruption.

"I will not end my political career by leaving people something to talk about particularly corruption," Duterte stressed.

He said he is finished with politics because he would not run for any government position.

"I'll come up with a list (of candidates). I won't choose corrupt individuals," he said.

He added that it would be up to the people if they would support those whom he would endorse. Celerina Monte/DMS