President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Justice to pursue the petition before a Manila trial court to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army as terrorist organizations, Malaca?ang said on Thursday.

Duterte issued the directive during the meeting of the executive committee of the National Security Council, which he convened on October 30 at the Ebuen Airbase in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

"PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to pursue the proscription case against the CPP/NPA/NDF as a terrorist organization," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

The order was made after discussing the recent "anarchical activities" of the communist rebels.

"The President was unwavering with regard to the issue as a result of the communist group's efforts in infiltrating and overthrowing the government," Panelo said.

He said Duterte also directed for an in-depth investigation on the shooting incident in Sagay, Negros Occidental which resulted in the deaths of nine farmers.

Duterte also announced the creation of the National Task Force in order to address the armed conflict occasioned by the local communists, said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

During the same NSC meeting, Panelo said the EC-NSC committed to put into study the possible lifting or further extension of martial law in Mindanao.

"Factors that were initially considered by the committee were the outlook of our brothers and sisters in Mindanao, an overwhelming majority of whom support martial law in view of the present situation they are in, the facilitation

it will bring in rehabilitating Marawi and regaining normalcy in Mindanao, and indispensable constitutional and legal factors," Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS