11月1日のまにら新聞から

Cavite Gateway Terminal will ease traffic in Metro Manila: Tugade

［ 118 words｜2018.11.1｜英字 ］

Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said the opening of the Cavite Gateway Terminal on November 26 in Cavite will ease traffic in Metro Manila.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Tugade said they will launch the Philippines’ first container roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) barge terminal in Tanza, Cavite. "The objective is... 20-footer containers will not use the roads anymore and they will now be transported through the seas," he said.

"So, that it will ease the congestion," Tugade added.

Tugade said he wants to start operations to connect the Mall of Asia (MOA), Sangley and Tanza in Cavite.

In 2017, International Container Terminal Services Inc., with the Department of Transportation and the province of Cavite, began building the terminal. Ella Dionisio/DMS