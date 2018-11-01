The Manila International Airport Authority ( MIAA) on Wednesday said a plan to increase terminal fees next year will enable to maintain improvements in the airports, especially security system.

"It will be used to improve our airport, especially the security system," MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal told a press briefing.

Monreal said they last increased terminal fees was in 1999.

"Historically, we have the lowest terminal fee within the Philippines," Monreal said.

The MIAA is planning to increase the terminal fees from P550 to P750 for international flights, and from P200 to P300 for domestic flights.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport's terminal fees are P850 for international flights and P300 for domestic, while Clark International Airport charges P650 for international and P150 for domestic.

Monreal said the proposed increase in terminal fees will undergo proper procedures such as public consultations.

Once approved, Monreal said these fees will be collected in April 2019. He said without this increase, they are "expecting deficits in next couple of years." Ella Dionisio/DMS