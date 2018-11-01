The agreement for Subic-Clark Railway Project is not expected to be signed during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping on November as the Department of Transportation is still waiting for the three contractors from the Chinese government.

"For President Xi's visit, we will have to postpone the signing of agreement for the Subic-Clark railway but we will try to push through the signing within this year or early next year so we can start the construction," Transport Undersecretary for Rails Timothy John Batan said in a briefing.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade believes the P50.031 billion Subic-Clark Railway Project will still achieve its completion in 2021.

The P175.3 billion loan for the Philippine National Railways ( PNR) South long-haul ( Manila-Bicol) contract are set to be signed in time for Xi's visit, said Batan.

PNR General Manager Junn Magno said they are preparing their engineering teams to work with Procurement Management Office of the Chinese contractor.

"We are readying the design in possible alignments because some curves have to be realign to increase the train speed from 90 to 120(kph)," Magno said.

Tugade added the projects are on track and he has no plans to "change his schedule". Ella Dionisio/DMS