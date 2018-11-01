President Rodrigo Duterte ordered concerned government agencies to assist those affected by Typhoon "Rosita" as at least five died and dozens have remained missing due to landslides in Mountain Province.

In a statement on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace expresses its deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims who perished in Natonin, Mountain Province, when a Department of Public Works and Highways building was buried by a landslide, along with others who died due to the typhoon.

"Efforts to look for survivors are currently ongoing and we pray for the rescue of those still trapped or missing," he said.

"PRRD ( President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) is on top of the situation, and he, together with the rest of the members of Cabinet, will visit the affected areas to assess the situation," Panelo added.

He said Duterte has directed all government agencies to immediately respond and undertake measures to help the victims and families and to rehabilitate the typhoon ravaged areas, including the clearing and repairing of roads that have become inaccessible or impassable.

"The public can count on the government that it will undertake all necessary actions and not take a load off, if need be, during this time of adversity," Panelo said.

Rosita battered northern part of Luzon on Tuesday.

Citing a report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Panelo said as of 6am Wednesday, a total of 11,878 families, or 38,398 persons, were affected in 478 barangays in Regions I, II, III, and Cordillera Administrative Region; and a total of 8,864 families, or 32,519 persons, were pre-emptively evacuated in these regions.

He added that NDRRMC reported a total of 10 incidents, which include landslide and flooding were reported in Regions II and CAR.

The government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development together with the local government units, has provided a total of P834,304.90 worth of assistance, he said. Celerina Monte/DMS