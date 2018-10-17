One of the highest ranking officials of the Communist Party of the Philippines ( CPP) and four others were arrested in a police and military operation Monday afternoon in Sta Cruz, Laguna.

A report by the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday said arrested were Adelberto Silva, head of the National Organization Department (NOD) of the CPP and New People's Army, Edicel Legaspi, a man known as Alyas Oyong of the NOD staff, another Alyas Batu, an NOD staffer,and Wena, secretary of the National Women's Bureau.

Silva was one of the National Democratic Front consultants released in 2016 so that the Philippine government could resume peace talks with the communists. He was arrested in Bacoor in 2015.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Carlito Galvez said the arrest of Silvadisrupted the communists' recruitment activities.

“Their sinister objective is to overthrow the government. So we are trying to continue to insulate the vulnerable sectors from them,” said Galvez at a Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Committee (JPSCC) meeting with the PNP.

The five were intercepted at an Army checkpoint while aboard a Suzuki Swift along Sta. Cruz Highway, Barangay Pagsawitan, Sta. Cruz, Laguna around 1:30 p.m.

Maj. Gen. Rhoderick Parayno, commander of the 2nd Infantry Division, said Army elements from the 1st Infantry Battalion of the 202nd Infantry Brigade under Brig. Gen. Arnulfo Burgos, intercepted the CPP officials while they were heading towards Pagsanjan.

Parayno claimed Legaspi is the secretary of the CPP’s Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee, the highest NPA body based in Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon (Calabarzon) and Mindoro-Marinduque-Romblon-Palawan (Mimaropa) regions.

Burgos said a search of the suspects’ vehicle resulted in the recovery of two caliber .45 pistols, four hand grenades, one claymore type Improvised Explosive Device (IED), loaded magazines and documents. DMS