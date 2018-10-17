The Philippines will send BRP Dagupan City to join an eight-day first-ever maritime drill between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, a Philippine Navy spokesman said Tuesday.

Commander Jonathan Zata said BRP Dagupan City will leave from Capt. Salvo Pier, Naval Base, Cavite City Wednesday with a 300-man crew of sailors and Marines. The exercise will take place off the coast of Zhangjiang scheduled Oct. 21.

“They will be participating in the first-ever maritime exercise between the People’s Republic of China and ASEAN-member states,” Zata said.

The ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise (ACMEX) 2018 will be hosted by the Singapore Navy and China’s People Liberation Army, Navy.