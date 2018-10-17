Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. filed on Tuesday his certificate of candidac ( COC)y for governor in Bohol.

With the filing of COC, Evasco is deemed resigned from the Cabinet.

President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to name Evasco's replacement.

Evasco vowed that once he wins in the elections, he would end partisan politics as he recalled what happened to Maribojoc town when a strong earthquake hit Bohol in October 2013.

"We were not ready. We were all shaken by the disaster and we lost most of our historical landmarks which define our core as Boholanos. But what was more jolting to me as a public official, then on my last term as mayor of Maribojoc was the ugly face of partisan politics," he said.

He said while his hometown was one of the worst affected, they did not receive the "fair share of the relief and rehabilitation package because I was not aligned with the administration party."

"I was just fortunate that I have many friends who came in and supported the rebuilding of Maribojoc. And that experience gave me a strong resolve that if one day, I will lead this province, partisan politics will end on election day and moving forward will be a whole of government and whole of nation approach towards a prosperous and peaceful Bohol, for the Boholanos and of the Boholanos," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS