A supplemental pleading will be filed next week before the International Criminal Court (ICC) against President Rodrigo Duterte after he admitted in a speech that his only sin is to commit extrajudicial killings, one of the lawyers in the complaint said Saturday.

"Next week. We are now completing the pleading. We will try to get an official certified true copy from Malacanang of the transcript. But if they will not give a certified true copy, we will still file it," said Neri Colmenares, chairman of the National Union of People's Lawyers in an ambush interview after a forum at the University of the Philippines.

Colmenares admitted that getting certified true copies is a "problem."

" In fact, in cases we filed against Malacanang, we don't have certified true copies. That is our problem," he said. "If we say, this is for the ICC, we will not be given a copy. Courts require certified true copies."

As to the remark of the Palace not to treat Duterte's remark seriously, Colmenares said: "On Malacanang's point that this should not be treated seriously, my first comment is that this is the first time I have seen a president say he should not be taken seriously."

"Secondly, saying that this is just a joke is their defense before the ICC," added Colmenares.

Colmenares said they will include the video where Duterte made the remark and third, we will add in the supplemental pleading the recent killings that happened after we filed (at the ICC) last month."

"We will be telling the ICC that you have to act now because if you will not act, the killings will increase," he added. DMS