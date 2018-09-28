Japanese ship Akebono of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) docked at Pier 15 here Thursday for a three-day goodwill visit to the Philippines, a press statement by the Philippine Navy said.

About 200 officers and crew, including Japan Coast Guard personnel are onboard the visiting Murasame-class destroyer headlined by the commander of JMSDF’s Escort Division 5, Capt. Josuke Nakamura. It also carries two SH-60K patrol helicopters.

This marks the sixth visit of the JMSDF in the Philippines this year. The most recent was the arrival of the three-vessel Escort Flotilla Four on September 1 at Alava Wharf, SBMA, Olongapo City.

The Philippine Navy (PN) delegation headed by Deputy Commander of Offshore Combat Force, Capt. Francisco Luis Laput, accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing related to security and health aboard Akebono.

Akebono is the ship that responded to a distress call from a Singapore-flagged tanker after one Filipino crew accidentally fell and injured his head in the Gulf of Aden. Akebono's medical team provided first aid and airlifted the injured Filipino to Djibouti for further medical attention.

Nakamura is set to pay a courtesy call to the Navy Chief, Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad. Also, confidence building engagements between PN and JMSDF personnel are lined up such as shipboard tour and goodwill games of basketball, volleyball and soccer.

Prior its arrival, JS Akebono had just completed its 5-months tour as part of the Combined Maritime Task Force 151's anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden. The task force is mandated to deter and disrupt piracy and armed robbery in the maritime environment, particularly in the Somali Basin and Southern Red Sea. DMS