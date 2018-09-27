Seven personnel of Metro Rail Transit (MRT) were injured when two coaches collided early Wednesday morning in Makati City, which delayed the start of operations by at least 30 minutes.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, Southern Police District (SPD) spokesperson, said the six injured were Ramil Maliberan, Rengie Velarde, Paquito Basangua, Joseph Cyril Ursua, Rogelio Piamonte and Erick Cabbab all workers of Metro Rail Transit Authority (MRTA).

Tecson said based on initial report the victims were onboard two coaches which “allegedly bumped each other in the middle of railroad track at MRT Guadalupe Station” around 3 am.

In a report by Makati police quoting Johna Sodario of MRT Guadalupe Station, Piamonte who is the team leader suffered fracture on his right shoulder and Cabbab sustained a fracture on his left shoulder.

In a statement, the MRT said the incident happened between Buendia and Guadalupe Station while the two maintenance service vehicles involved were conducting routine overhead catenary system and truck maintenance.

“Seven maintenance and security personnel sustained injuries and are being treated at the VRP Medical Center,” it said.

“The Department of Transportation ? MRT3 management has reached out to their families and will shoulder all their medical expenses,” it added.

The statement said “train insertion was delayed and early morning operation of the MRT-3 was affected.”

“Passenger service started at 6:08 am with eight trains inserted. Normal operation with 15 trains was restored by 7:30 am,” it stated. Robina Asido/DMS