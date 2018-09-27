While on its way to Russia, the Philippine Navy (PN) Landing Dock, BRP Tarlac was escorted by Chinese and Japanese coast guard vessels in the vicinity of Senkaku Island last Monday.

Lt. Eduard Pablico, PN, Naval Task Force 87, public affairs officer, said the crew of BRP Tarlac sighted five vessels approaching towards the ship while underway in the vicinity of Senkaku Island on September 24.

“The vessels were later identified as two Chinese and three Japanese coast guard ships,” he said.

Pablico said “the coast guard vessels positioned both at the left and right side of BRP Tarlac following a parallel course.”

“Earlier, one Chinese Navy vessel in the vicinity contacted the PN ship informing that the ship is transiting on their Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and wishing for a safe voyage,” he said.

“A similar call was also made by the Japanese Coast Guard within the vicinity. The Japanese and Chinese vessels made alternate calls through voice radio on separate occasions,” he added.

Pablico said according to the commanding officer of BRP Tarlac, Captain Estelito Lagadia Jr., there were air assets that also offered assistance to the PN vessel.

“There are also air assets that conducted aerial survey and called thru our radio stating that if we need any assistance, we can call them thru Channel 16, and I said thank you for your assistance…We are on our passage to Russia,” said Lagadia.

Pablico said the Japanese and Chinese vessels altered course and separated in the northeast vicinity of Senkaku Island which lies between the countries of Japan and China.

“The incident manifested the relevance of maintaining communications at sea and the Philippines’ good relations with the two countries,” he said.

It can be recalled that the PN contingents on board BRP Tarlac last week for a goodwill visit to Vladivostok, Russia.

After their visit to Vladivostok, Russia where they expect to arrive by October 1, the PN contingents are set to participate on the International Fleet Review in Jeju Island in South Korea from October 10.

The PN contingents are expected to return from their historic visit by October 22. Robina Asido/DMS