DAVAO CITY ー Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said she would seek another term even as a recent senatorial survey for the 2019 elections showed her among the top five.

“I am overwhelmed by the trust and confidence. I think our fellow Filipinos are interested in the work that my administration, both now and in 2010, has done in Davao City. If the Dabawenyos will re-elect me, I would like to continue working for Davao City as mayor. Thank you,” she said in a message in a closed social media circle but which was circulated to the public.

Duterte-Carpio has been included in the list of senatorial candidates in surveys done in the two last quarter by different polling firms.

She has formed a regional political party, the Hugpong ng Pagbabago, with Gov. Anthony del Rosario of Davao del Norte, Gov. Tyron Jayvee Uy of Compostela Valley, Gov.Claude Bautista of Davao Occidental and Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental. DMS