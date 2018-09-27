A woman who was arrested in a law enforcement operation for illegal drugs last week admitted that she is one of the suspects in the death of a Japanese last month, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

In a report, Senior Inspector Jeremie Shiela Gurtiza, Cebu City Police Office information officer, said arrested was Mary Jane Gomez Aguilar alias Jean, 27, a resident of Mohon 2, Filter Site, Brgy. Tisa, Cebu City.

Gurtiza said the suspect was arrested in a buy-bust operation last September 21.

“As she (Aguilar) was interviewed by the investigators, Mary Jane confessed that she is one of the suspects in the death of the Japanese last August 24,” she said.

Two unidentified suspects shot the Japanese in front of a Shell gasoline station along N. Bacalso Ave., Cebu City last month.

Gurtiza said authorities are trying to locate the other suspects. Robina Asido/DMS