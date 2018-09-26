A Japanese destroyer is set to arrive in the country on Thursday, a Philippine Navy spokesman said Tuesday.

Commander Jonathan Zata said Murasame-class destroyer Japanese Ship (JS) Akebono (DD-108) of Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) will have a three-day good will visit at Pier 15 in South Harbor.

"The PN will render customary welcome ceremony upon arrival of the vessel to be followed by a press briefing with both navies’ key officials," he said.

Zata said the Japanese delegation is headed by the commander of JMSDF’s Escort Division 5, Capt. Josuke Nakamura.

"DD-108 has about 200 officers and crew onboard and two embarked SH-60K patrol helicopters," he said.

It is the sixth time that a JMSDF vessel visited the Philippines.The last visit was made Escort Flotilla Four composed of helicopter carrier Kaga with five embarked SH-60K patrol helicopters, an Akizuki-class destroyer Suzutsuki, and a Murasame-class destroyer Inazuma that arrived in Subic Bay last September 1. Robina Asido/DMS