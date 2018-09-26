President Rodrigo Duterte admitted on Tuesday there were some "yellow" soldiers in cahoots with his enemy to oust him.

In a speech in a military hospital in Sulu on Monday, Duterte said he wondered where the loyalty of these "yellow soldiers."

"I don't understand where their loyalty is, also the (opposition) Liberal (Party). That's why I felt offended to those soldiers," he said.

Duterte said he would not mind if these soldiers, whom he did not name, would be mad at him.

"But to go into a cahoots with the enemy...if you are true to your country, do not bed with the enemy," he said, adding they should just wait for the election in 2022.

He said the "yellow" soldiers were in cahoots with the Liberal Party and the Magdalo soldiers, who launched coup attempts during the Arroyo administration.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has disclosed about the "Red October" plot to oust Duterte.

But Duterte said any attempt to remove him from office would not succeed without the support of the military.

"These plots, what I can say: Nothing will succeed without the help of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," he said.

He reiterated his challenge with the military and the police that if they think that he was no longer fit as president, they only need to tell him as he would not cling to power. Celerina Monte/DMS