Senator Antonio Trillanes IV returned to Senate custody after posting a P200,000 bail at the Makati Regional Trial Court on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Trillanes said he is expecting more harassment after the Makati RTC Branch 150 granted the request of the Department of Justice to issue an arrest warrant and hold departure order against him.

“We expect other forms of harassment in the days to come; it’s a disappointment that our judiciary submits to the pressure of the dictator,” Trillanes said.

“Our rule of law is very clear, that there are things you can’t take back like amnesty, but for (President Rodrigo) Duterte, there is no rule for him. He gets what he wants,” he added.

Trillanes has been under Senate custody for at least three weeks after the government voided his amnesty granted by President Benigno Aquino III in 2010. Trillanes was involved in several attempted coups against the administration of President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

His camp is expecting that a ruling from Makati RTC Branch 148 ruling on the Oakwood Mutiny 2003 will happen anytime.

“You have to expect the worst,” he answered after asked if he is hoping for anything.

Earlier in the day Makati RTC Branch 150 issued arrest warrant and hold departure order after the senator failed to substantiate his claim that he filed his application for amnesty. Ella Dionisio/DMS